Mumbai: Cops trace seven missing kids from Malad within 24 hours

The Kurar police on Thursday found seven children who had reportedly gone missing a day prior. According to the police, two different cases of kidnapping had been registered by their parents.

Four children between the ages of two and 13 resided in Siddhant Nagar. Their parents said they had gone to play in the garden, but did not return home after which a complaint was filed with the police.

A few hours later, a few more parents approached the Kurar police and filed a complaint saying that their three children were missing.

During investigation, police found that the first four children were traced in Damunagar, Kandivli (East), as they had gone to their uncle's house, who then informed their mother's sister. However, their mother's sister forgot to inform her. The children were then traced and handed back to their parents.

The other group, including the three children are students of Class 8 and study in a private school in Kurar. During investigation, police said, that the boys received their exam results and they scored less marks. Fearing that their families would scold them for it, they boarded a local train and reached Mumbra, where they spent the night.

Meanwhile, police said they searched CCTV footage of nearby areas and traced the children to Mumbra.

The children were handed over to their parents after medical check-ups.

"Under the guidance of additional CP, DCP, police inspector Manoj Chalke, API Keshav Bhure, API Bhushan Bhoye and PSI Satardekar, the missing children were handed over their family within 24 hours," said Babasaheb Salunkhe, senior inspector Kurar police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates