Mumbai: Cops who attacked photojournalist moved to new post

Gurukul School of Art students Rupen Basarkar and Swanandi Dhotre made a sketch of Ashish Raje to show their solidarity. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Mumbai police have cracked down on the errant officers who assaulted senior photojournalist Ashish Raje outside Mumbai Bagh on February 6. In a preliminary inquiry, two officers from Nagpada police station have been found guilty of misconduct and have been attached to Central Region control room. Now, a departmental inquiry will be carried out by the Assistant Police Commissioner (Tardeo division). Meanwhile, the Mumbai Press Club and Bombay News Photographers Association demanded suspension of the officers for taking law in hand.

Raje, a senior photojournalist working with mid-day was attacked by cops on Thursday when he had gone to photograph the ongoing protests. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had assured action after the probe orders.

After the inquiry, a decision to attach the cops to the Central Region control room was taken on Saturday.

"During the preliminary inquiry, Assistant Police Inspector Ghanashyam Borase and probationary police sub inspector Azim Sheikh were found guilty. Both have been transferred," said Additional commissioner Veeresh Prabhu.

Association Secretary of the BNPA Rajnish Kakde said, "We seek suspension of these officers, anything less is shielding cops from facing consequences," he said, adding, "We will continue with the boycott on the police marathon on Sunday." A meeting has been scheduled between BNPA, Home Minister and Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.

