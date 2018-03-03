Mumbai: Corporation sends employees on horseback to ask people to pay taxes

Corporation sends employee in Waliv on horse to ask people to pay taxes; defaulters, fearing public humiliation, approach officials and pay up



A VVMC employee dressed in traditional garb goes around on a horse, asking people to pay their taxes

Through their literal horsepower, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has collected Rs 1 crore in taxes from property and water tax defaulters in Waliv over the past week. VVMC has hired a horse, on which one of their employees, dressed in traditional garb, goes around town asking people to pay their taxes.

Used by gram panchayat

Officials said Waliv is an industrial area and for years, they have tried sending notices and used social media to encourage people to pay their taxes, but this has not worked. This method was previously used several decades ago by VVMC's gram panchayat, in which the announcer would not only ask people to pay their taxes, but also hear their grievances and report them to officials. When this method was brought to the notice of officials now, they liked the idea and implemented it.

As per officials, in the last one week since they started this new method, they have collected over Rs 1 crore in taxes from Waliv alone. Now, the traditionally-dressed employee rides the horse, holding a microphone connected to a loudspeaker inside a rickshaw that follows him. He then proceeds to go the areas where the defaulters are located, and tells all citizens there to pay their taxes. Fearing public humiliation, the defaulters immediately approach the officials and pay their dues.

Implement elsewhere

Sanjay Herwade, additional municipal commissioner said they've tried all sorts of methods in the past, but this one has met with lot of success. They are now thinking of using this in other wards as well.

