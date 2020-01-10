Mumbai: Corporators say BMC is in financial crisis, seek report

Citing concerns about the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) financial situation, three members of the Standing Committee have written to Mayor Kishori Pednekar, and demanded that the civic administration present a white paper on its current financial status.

The letter submitted by opposition leader and Congress corporator Ravi Raja, Nationalist Congress Party group leader Rakhi Jadhav and Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Shaikh on Thursday demanded that the civic body's financial position be provided to group leaders of various political parties.

In the letter, the corporators have claimed that the civic body is going through a financial crisis, and its revenue has been dipping constantly. "Revenue from the biggest source of income, property tax, is falling. In addition to that, the civic body did not receive the amount due from the state and central governments to compensate the income from octroi tax," the letter stated. It also claimed that the administration has been withdrawing money from its Fixed Deposits (FDs) for development projects like the Gorgaon-Mulund Link Road, the Coastal Road, sewerage treatment plants and added that the dipping revenue will impact these projects in the future. The corporators claimed that in 2019, many unplanned expenditures have taken place and this 'has affected the financial health of the civic body.'

Corporators have asked for a detailed presentation on the financial status and the dues the civic body has recovered from various organisations. They claimed that many institutions including the state government are yet to clear dues amounting to R4,333 crore to the BMC for various services.

