Mumbai: Cost of building GMLR flyover soars to Rs 714 crore

The completion of the much-anticipated Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover (GMLR) is likely to take some more time. The reason? The time and cost of construction are going to increase, yet again.

The flyover was supposed to be completed by July 2019 at the cost of Rs 576 crore.

However, as per the new BMC proposal, the cost has escalated to Rs 714 crore owing to plans to increase the flyover's length.

This is the second time the civic body has sought approval to increase the cost of the 2.1 km-long-flyover.

In December 2016, the BMC had invited tenders for the flyover with the estimated cost of Rs 313 crore. As per the basic plan, the 2.1 km-long and around 24.2 metre-wide flyover was to be built in 30 months.

After the Standing Committee's approval, the project was scheduled to be completed on July 1, 2019, at an actual cost of Rs 576 crore (37 per cent increase plus taxes).

But the project got delayed and the cost increased by R56 crore to meet the new codes by Indian Road Congress (ICR).

However, the BMC has again sought approval to increase the cost. As per the new proposal which will be tabled on Friday, the BMC will increase the length of the bridge by joining it with a subway elevation.

"As per the current plan, after descending the flyover, the vehicles will have to climb up the elevated subway passage on Mohite Patil Nagar junction and again come down at Mankhurd junction. This can result in traffic congestion," an officer from the Bridges Department said.

As per the revised plan, the flyover will be joined with the subway elevation. This extension work needs another Rs 81 crore. So, the cost of the flyover has now gone up to R714 crore from the initial Rs 563 crore.

Gokhale Bridge to be rebuild

The BMC is going to demolish and reconstruct parts of Gokhale Bridge — excluding the part over the railway track. The cost of the project is Rs 138 crore and the proposal will be discussed in the standing committee meeting on Friday.

MMRDA to build 2 bridges

The MMRDA which is constructing the elevated Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) will also build two dilapidated bridges on Hans Bhurga Road in Santacruz at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

Timeline

Initial estimated cost: Rs 313 crore

Actual project cost: Rs 576 crore

First escalation: Rs 56 crore

Second escalation: Rs 82 crore

Revised cost: Rs 714 crore

