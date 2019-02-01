Mumbai could use a little more art in its heart

opinion

Man exciting new addition to Mumbai's infrastructure scene could be an 'artists' corner' or nook at our railway stations, enabling artists who want to sketch the city, in particular the scenes at public places like railway stations, to create in a zone meant exclusively for them.

This paper recently carried a report about a city artist who was stopped by the railway police while she was sketching Bandra station from the pedestrian bridge. A minister intervened and she was allowed to finish her drawing. The more heartening aspect to this little fracas was a minister claiming that perhaps a little artists' corner can be opened up at stations.

This is certainly a novel and refreshing idea, and one hopes it does take off. Our old stations with their magnificent architecture are fodder for creativity. They also have enough space to afford a small artists' nook. Some time ago, there was an idea propounded that Indian classical music be played at railway stations.

We hope the railway minister pays heed. Expanding on that theme, it is always good when a city marries its infrastructure with artistic or aesthetic intervention. For all its faults, Mumbai has so much to inspire the artist. In return, artists have a lot to give to Mumbai, too. We have some initiatives like sculptures at certain roundabouts and on the streets, wall paintings, and art on an entire slum pocket lifting the drab into a swathe of cheery, shouting colour.

This should permeate more aspects of city life. The poet T S Eliot used the city as motif and it was the urban that was the overriding theme in his work. Mumbai has its artists , too. Let us harness this to lift Mumbai into a city where infra and art meet in creative coalescence.

