Mumbai: Could we have a Hyde Park at eastern seafront?

first look: If the Mumbai Port Trust is to be believed, then the Eastern seafront, once a smuggling stronghold, will get a marina, a Hyde Park lookalike and a ropeway

Bhau Cha Dhakka

The city may see a 'sea of change' with the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) planning as many as 25 projects worth at R4579.5 crore, which aim to ensure the entire face of the eastern front, which was once notorious for smuggling, gets a facelift. mid-day has exclusive photographs of the proposed projects. Currently, most of this land is either in a state of utter neglect or are not being used to their full potential. While most people avoid these deserted spots, the area once fully developed, has the potential to turn into a major international tourist attraction.

The Plan

The MbPT's plans include International and domestic cruise terminals, Kahnoji Angre Island, Ro-Pax (which are basically ferries) between Mumbai to Mandwa and Nerul, marina floating restaurants, jetty at Marine Drive, ropeway between Sewree to Elephanta, Sagar Upvan Garden, Colaba, a Sassoon Dock Revamp, a super-speciality hospital, a sewage treatment plan, an ecological and cultural park at Sewree , and an automobile hub terminal, among many other attractions.

Official speak

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman MbPT, told mid-day, the plan was to ensure that the place becomes a major international and national attraction. There would be activities for everyone right from children to senior citizens. "We will have floating restaurants, sea-facing malls, ropeways, jetties and gardens," he added. He pointed out that when the water taxis and the coastal movement of JNPT containers to Mumbai Port are ready, it could lead to less congestion of traffic on the roads of Mumbai, as the containers would reduce truck usage by over 1,000 per day, and water taxis would mean less cars.

An Italian marina

A marina with capacity of 300 yachts which is similar to the one at Capri, Italy, would be developed at Bhau Cha Dhakka and could be developed by 2021.

A park like London's Hyde Park

The central garden, which is yet to be commissioned and is proposed to be ready by 2022 and is spread over 145 hectares, is modeled after Hyde Park in London and would be located between Sewree and Reay road. An ecological and cultural garden will also be developed near Sewree fort.

Longest ropeway

There would be longest ropeway in the world at Sewree which will be 8 kms and would be 125 meters above sea level and have 8-10 towers and cost 800 crore. This would be completed by 2021.

A new island off Mumbai

Situated mid-sea off Thal Fishing Village near Alibaug, 13 nautical miles from Gateway of India, the island would have a lighthouse, and will act as prime aid towards navigation for ships entering Mumbai Harbour and would also have a water sport activity centre, trekking and mountaineering. The project has been approved and would be ready by next year in February.

