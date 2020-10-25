Mumbai: Couple assaults, abuses traffic cop over helmet row

Police officials from the Lokmanya Tilak Marg station arrested two people, 32-year-old Mohsin Khan and 29-year-old Sagrika Tiwari, for abusing and assaulting a traffic cop in South Mumbai on Friday. Both were produced in court on Friday and remanded in custody.

The incident took place after the cop stopped Khan for not wearing a helmet. Khan and Tiwari got into a heated argument with the cop. Tiwari accused the cop of abusing her and started slapping him. Other cops rushed to the spot and detained her and Khan. The police has registered an offence under various sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, Eknath Parthe, 54, a constable with the traffic police was deputed to Kalbadevi Road on October 23. "Eknath Parthe and other constables were deputed at the spot to decongest Kalbadevi Road from Hanuman Gally. After working for almost three hours, Parthe noticed a biker who wasn't wearing a helmet and a woman seated on the pillion," said a senior police officer. "Parthe asked the man to stop his two-wheeler and told him he would have to pay a fine for not wearing a helmet," the officer added. "The woman started an argument with the cop saying he abused her, and caught hold of his collar. She didn't stop there, and started slapping him," said another officer.

DCP S Chaitanya, spokesperson for Mumbai Police, said, "We will definitely investigate her allegation as well."

05

No. of IPC sections slapped against duo

