Mumbai: Couple consumes poison over opposition to marriage

Manisha Negi and Salman Khan left their houses a week back, but no one from their families filed a missing person complaint

A couple belonging to different religions allegedly killed themselves due to opposition from their families to their marriage on Wednesday. They were found in an unconscious state in the wee hours of Wednesday in a car parked in front of the metropolitan magistrate's court at Mulund, and rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

According to the police, on Tuesday night someone from the locality contacted the control room about the vehicle parked with its headlights on. A team from Mulund police station was sent to the spot.



Police broke the glass and opened a door of the car and found the couple unconscious. They rushed them to a hospital nearby where doctors declared them dead before admission.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Akhilesh Singh said, "Our officials found a bottle of poison inside the car. The initial hospital report says the couple died due to poisoning. We registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have started investigations." The couple has been identified as Salman Khan, 26, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Mulund, and Manisha Negi, 21, a resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai.

According to police, they were in a relationship for past four years and wanted to get married. But their families were unhappy due to their different religions. They tried several times to convince their families but failed and sources claim that is why they took the extreme step. Sources said a week ago they left their houses and did not return, but no one from their families lodged a missing complaint. As of now no suicide note has been recovered.

