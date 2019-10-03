Mumbai: Couple swept off at Bandra Bandstand, woman rescued

The spot where Priti Gupta and her boyfriend were washed away into the sea. Pic/Atul Kamble

A 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend were washed away during high tide at Bandstand on Wednesday, the police said. While the woman was rescued by local fishermen and the police, a search was on for her boyfriend.

The incident took place at the Bandra Bandstand around noon, said a fire brigade official. Priti Gupta and her friend were sitting on the rocks some 100 to 150 feet away from the shore when the waves suddenly swept in and carried them off, he said.

Some fishermen in the vicinity and the police managed to rescue Gupta, but her friend is still missing, he added. Navy divers and Coast Guard personnel have been requested to join the search, the fire official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates