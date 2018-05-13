Mumbai couple to hold photgraphy exhibition to help forests

A couple of months ago, they organised a wildlife photo exhibition at the Chembur festival. The pictures raised 1 lakh

Photography exhibition

A Mumbai-based couple, who have been supporting wildlife conservation activities, will host an exhibition titled H2PHOTO at Jehangir Art Gallery from May 25-27 to showcase the work of 75 wildlife photographers. The proceeds from the sale will go towards installing solar pump sets at wildlife sanctuaries in order to revive depleting watering holes.

Providing drinking water

Every summer, many natural waterholes tend to go dry, resulting in animals either straying beyond forest land in search of water or dying due to dehydration. In such cases, the only source of water are the artificial waterholes that are filled by the forest department. However, the vastness of national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, sometimes poses a challenge to authorities in ensuring all watering holes are replenished.

Dr Sarita Subramaniam, who along with her husband Dr PV Subramaniam, a wildlife photographer, is organising the exhibition, said, “The exhibition is part of our non-profit organisation Earth Brigade Foundation’s effort to help avert the water crisis in wildlife sanctuaries. People are under the impression that forests never run out of water and it’s only humans who have to struggle with water woes, but that’s not true,” she says.

A sustained effort

Dr Sarita Subramaniam with her husband Dr P.V Subramaniam. Pic/Dhairya Jhaveri

A couple of months ago, they organised a wildlife photo exhibition at the Chembur festival. The pictures raised '1 lakh, which was utilised in providing solar powered pumps to bore wells that supply water to the watering holes at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. They are now in the process of doing the same at Kanha Tiger

Reserve. “We would like to appeal to wildlife and nature lovers to visit the exhibition and see the outstanding images of the wildlife taken by more than 75 photographers,” she said. The proceeds will be used to fund Project Aquarius, which provides drinking water to wild animals in forests.

