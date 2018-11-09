Mumbai: Couple, two kids killed after after speeding truck toppled

Nov 09, 2018, 17:18 IST | PTI

The mishap took place on Majalgaon- Parbhani highway Thursday afternoon, an official said

A couple and their two children travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding sugar-laden truck toppled on them in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said Friday.

"The truck was trying to overtake other vehicles at high speed and lost balance and toppled, resulting in the four persons getting crushed by the falling sugar sacks," the official explained.

He identified the four as Dayanand Solnakhe (42), his wife Sangita (35), their children Prithviraj (12) and Rajnandini (10). One more person, on another motorcycle, was injured in the mishap, police said, adding that truck driver Rupesh Yadav (30) was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.

