Mumbai Crime: Courier boy arrested for fleeing with jewellery

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a courier boy who tried to steal jewellery which was scheduled for delivery through an online delivery app. Paras Bhansali, 53, a businessman from Malabar Hill was supposed to send silver ornaments through an online courier app, which the courier boy come to pick up. He sensed this was expensive jewellery and plotted to flee with the same.

Crime Branch Unit 2 has arrested Imran Rafique Saya, 36, on the charges of stealing jewellery after Bhansali lodged a complaint with the Malabar Hill Police Station. According to the Crime Branch, Bhansali sent a courier through the app on December 10 but it was not delivered till December 18. After this, a complaint was lodged, the investigations were conducted by Crime Branch and Saya was finally arrested from near his house from where the stolen jewellery was recovered too.

An officer of the Crime Branch said that when Saya took the parcel, he opened it and was lured by seeing the jewels. What he thought was gold ornaments, was in fact silver, plated with a layer of gold. The total cost of the jewellery seized from Saya was estimated to be around Rs 1,43,000.

A team, consisting of constables Hriday Mishra and Sonawane led by API Santosh Salunkhe was formed to arrest Saya. "We've arrested the accused from near his house at Amba pada near Pathan wadi, Malad and seized the stolen jewellery and handed the accused over to the Malabar Hill police," Sanjay Nikumbhe, Senior Police Inspector of Unit 2, told mid-day.