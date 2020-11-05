Mumbai court allows Amazon to continue operations in city

The Mumbai suburban session court on Wednesday passed an order allowing Amazon Transportation Service Ltd to continue operations in the city.

A MNS leader had allegedly threatened to not allow Amazon and other e-commerce companies to operate in the city if they don’t include Marathi as one of the preferred language options on their respective apps.

After the threat was issued, Amazon Transportation Services Ltd filed a petition in the session court on October 19.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the session court in Dindoshi passed an order giving interim relief to Amazon. As per the order, the respondent party would not create any obstruction to the petitioner’s agents and employees at the worksite mentioned in the petition until further hearing on November 11.

MNS members had threatened to launch an agitation to not allow Amazon and other e-commerce services to operate in the city over the non-inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language on their apps.

In identical letters addressed to top officials of Amazon and other e-commerce companies in October, MNS leader Akhil Chitre had stated that it is essential to respect Marathi, which is the official language of Maharashtra.

