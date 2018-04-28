Mumbai: Court rejects jewellers' plea to stay BMC action against illegal chimneys

Last week, the Azad Hind Goldsmith Welfare Association along with the owners of 46 gold manufacturing units approached the city civil court and demanded a stay against the civic body's action

Even as the BMC continues to take action against the gold polishing and smelting units in Bhuleshwar and Kalabadevi, for running illegal chimneys, the city civil court has refused to grant relief to the jewellers' association, which sought a stay against the civic body's action. Even though the residents have been facing the harmful effects of the toxic gases emitted by local gold jewellery units for 16 years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the BMC to take action in the matter only in January this year.

After that the civic body started demolishing the illegal chimneys. Last week, the Azad Hind Goldsmith Welfare Association along with the owners of 46 gold manufacturing units approached the city civil court and demanded a stay against the civic body's action. Uday Shiroorkar, assistant municipal commissioner (in-charge) of C ward (Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi), said, "The court refused to grant relief to the association.

We will continue to take action against the illegal chimneys, because they release toxic gases. The court has kept the matter for final hearing on May 5." Harkishan Goradiya, member of the Bhuleshwar Residents' Association, said, "The goldsmith association approached the court for a stay against BMC action. We are happy that court has rejected it. The toxic gases released by the chimneys are leading to respiratory problems among residents."

