Mumbai: COVID-19 cases at 1.5 times more than 1st phase, Unlock 4.0 arrives

Only outdoor walks and exercises are allowed with precautions, not group sports

After a brief period when active COVID-19 cases reduced, there is again a spike in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai. The MMR has gone from 43,000 patients last week to 48,000 patients on August 30. On Monday, the state government issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines, where restrictions on movement of people and goods between districts and states has been done away with. Gyms will remain closed and group sports like football, cricket, will stay suspended.

Just when the first phase of Unlock had begun, the whole region had 30,637 active cases on June 2.



A Mumbai police officer gets tested for COVID-19 in Borivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai had been seeing a decline in cases since mid-May until last week when the surge in cases began. A BMC officer said, "The increase is owing to ramped-up testing.

The average number of tests per day is 9,000 now." On June 2, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai was 23,000. Between August 15 and 25, there were little more than 17,000 cases, but on August 30, they increased to 20,321. In MMR, excluding Mumbai, there were 7,008 cases on June 2. On July 28, the cases peaked at 38,000. Then the decline started and reached 25,000 last week until the spike began again in tandem with Mumbai.



Thane residents get tested for COVID-19. Pic/Sameer Markande

Status of suburbs

Mumbai's suburbs like the belt from Dahisar to Kandivli and Goregaon, Bandra West, Malabar Hill, Colaba are showing a high level of growth. Two weeks ago, Borivli was the only suburb with more than 1,000 active cases. Now, the active cases stand at 1,700 in Borivli and Kandivali, Andheri West have over 1,000 cases.

In MMR, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli have more active cases. Thane Municipal Corporation has reported the maximum deaths at 958. The recovery rate of MMR has also declined slightly to 78 per cent from 80 per cent last week.

Also Read: COVID-19: Mumbai's growth rate rises and doubling rate falls



Health workers screen Dharavi residents for fever and other symptoms and take their medical history as part of COVID-19 check. Pic/Suresh Karkera

City's recovery rate down

The city's recovery rate had touched 81 per cent on August 20, after which, the number of COVID-19 patients increased and brought it down to 78% between August 20 to 30.

