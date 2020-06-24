Mumbai: COVID-19 claims lives of two more cops, death toll rises to 34
An assistant sub-inspector posted in south Mumbai and a head constable attached to the Protection and Security unit were the latest victims
Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced the deaths of two more police personnel due to COVID-19. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 34 police personnel in the city so far. An assistant sub-inspector posted in south Mumbai and a head constable attached to the Protection and Security unit were the latest victims of the virus, said an official.
The 53-year-old head constable succumbed to the virus infection on Sunday while undergoing treatment at St George hospital, whereas the sub-inspector died at a private hospital in Bandra on Monday, he said.
