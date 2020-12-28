Mumbai: COVID-19 count remains steady around 600 cases

The number of novel Coronavirus cases in the city remained steady around 600, with the officials reporting 578 new infections on Sunday after conducting a little over 10,000 tests on Saturday. The state's tally rose to 19,19,550 with 3,314 new cases.

The state recorded 66 more deaths, including eight in the city. Out of the eight deceased, seven had comorbidities, two were aged between 40 to 60 years and six were above 60 years. Nashik and Nagpur region reported 12 and 26 deaths, respectively, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), besides Mumbai, reported six deaths.

Since last week, the number of confirmed cases has neither increased nor dropped even though the daily tests varied from 10,000 to 25,000.

Of the 3,314 cases confirmed across the state on Sunday, 1,050 were reported in the MMR, including Mumbai. As many as 790 patients are from Pune region and 563 from Nashik circle. In the MMR, excluding Mumbai, 97 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 79 in Navi Mumbai and 106 in Kalyan-Dombivli.

On Sunday, 493 patients were discharged in the city and recovery rate has stabilised at 93 per cent, while the doubling rate has further slowed down to 372 days. There are 59,214 active cases in the state after the discharge of 2,124 patients. The recovery rate of the state stands at 94.3 per cent.

RT-PCR test on 7th day

The BMC on Sunday said the international passengers being sent for institutional quarantine will be tested on the seventh day since their arrival, using the RT-PCR method. They will have to pay for their own test. If the report comes back negative, they would be discharged with the advice of seven-day mandatory home quarantine. In case of a positive result, passengers will be shifted to a designated COVID-19 hospital. Officials foreign embassies and the offices of Counsel General are exempted from the 14-day quarantine rule.

