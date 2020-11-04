Mumbai: COVID-19 fatalities drop to 15

The numbers in the state rose on Monday by nearly 5,000 cases, taking its total tally to over 16.92 lakh cases, as the recovery rate made marginal improvement. The city once again reported over 700 fresh cases as the number of COVID-related fatalities dropped to just 15. Mumbai continues to have less than 18,000 active cases.

The state health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 746 cases, followed by Nashik with 584 cases, and Pune with 454 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 221 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased marginally to 90.46 per cent and while 6,973 patients were discharged in the state, 939 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 89 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 185 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while more than 24,000 are in Pune, 16,913 are in Thane and 17,570 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained at 2.61 per cent and till date, there have been 44,248 COVID-related deaths and 625 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 120 COVID-related deaths in the state and Pune led with 17 deaths followed by Mumbai with 15 deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said out of the 15 deaths, eight patients were suffering from other ailments while 10 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained stable at 0.38 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.59 lakh cases. Thirteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward leads with 0.53 per cent followed by M west and K West wards. R Central ward has more than 1,500 active cases and cumulatively, seven wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have 800 or more active cases each.

