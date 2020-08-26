Mumbai: COVID-19 hits sports goods industry as sales plummet

As COVID-19 stopped all sports, various shops selling sports equipment in the city have been suffering since March. There is no demand for materials related to outdoor sports.

According to the Maharashtra Sports and Fitness Trade Association, there are more than 200 shops selling sports equipment in Mumbai. In 2019, the total turnover of all shops in the city from March to May was '15 crore.

Last year, from June to August, the turnover of the city's sports shops was '10 crore. This year, it has been around R2 crore. Ordinarily, various sports camps used to be organised in April and May; these too did not happen this year and resulted in further losses.

Manohar Wagle, president of the association said, "The lockdown completely stalled businesses. Between June and August, there has been only 25 per cent of normal business."

Upesh Shah of The Champion Sports in Marine Lines said that his shop is one of the biggest in the city. "COVID-19 has reduced the sale of equipment for sports played in open fields, but the sale of indoor games like carrom boards, chessboards is happening to some extent."

A customer, Girish Shekharwal, who was at the shop said he will exercise at home as gyms are closed and was looking for dumbells.

Dharmendra Gadda of Star Sports Shop near Metro Cinema said that his shop is open again, but sales remain low. "There has been a decrease in demand for cricket, football equipment. The shop has been open since June 5 but so far there's only 10 per cent of the business in normal times."

