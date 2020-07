Mumbai COVID-19 mitigation efforts drew global attention: CM Uddhav Thackeray

The WHO has taken note of containment of coronavirus in Mumbai, while the 'Washington Post', too, has praised the efforts taken to tackle COVID-19 in the metropolis, but the authorities should not lower guard and remain alert, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday. He instructed BMC officials to remain alert to bring down the graph of COVID-19 cases in the city as a second wave of the disease is being predicted world over.

The chief minister made the remarks as he interacted with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials via video conferencing. The entire worlds attention is towards densely- populated Mumbai. We have contained the spread of the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has taken note of it. The Washington Post, too, has praised it. But our test is still not over. All machineries should be alert to bring the graph of cases down and not remain off-guard, an official statement quoted Thackeray as saying during the meeting. The second wave comes when we are off-guard. But lets be more alert, he added.

The chief minister instructed the officials to also combat the outbreak of monsoon-related diseases. He called for shifting dwellers of dangerous and dilapidated structures in the city in a timely manner. Last week, a portion of a building in the Fort area of the city collapsed, killing 10 persons. Thackeray praised the staffers working hard to combat COVID-19 and urged them to take care of their own health too, the statement said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever