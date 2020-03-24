Mumbai: COVID-19 patient who later tested negative dies at Kasturba

A 68-year-old Philippines national who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted at Kasturba Hospital on March 13, died on Monday morning. Since his admission, he was in critical state and died hours after he was shifted to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai.

The patient, an Islamic scholar, had travelled with nine other Filipinos to Navi Mumbai on March 10. The civic body had earlier reported the patient as being 59 years old. Soon after, he and two other members of his group tested positive and they were all admitted to Kasturba hospital.

While civic officials had earlier said he had tested positive at the time of admission and was in critical state while he had Coronavirus, the patient later tested negative due to which civic officials pointed out that he may not be categorised as a casualty of Coronavirus. "His was a case of diabetes and asthma. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress. He was a positive case of Coronavirus who later turned negative. Hence, whether the cause is attributable to Coronavirus or not will be verified by the technical committee," said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy executive health officer.

For several days before his death, the patient was on a ventilator and doctors at Kasturba Hospital shifted him to Hiranandani Hospital in Powai after his condition deteriorated.

The Hiranandani hospital spokesperson also added that apart from the 68 year old man, a 30 year old patient who had tested negative but was in need of medical help was shifted from Kasturba Hospital on Sunday evening.

City count jumps to 53

Monday saw the biggest spurt in the number of COVID 19 cases in the city when 17 new cases were reported in Mumbai taking its count to 53. While seven involved people with a history of international travel, 10 had been in close contact with a patient who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

