Mumbai: COVID-19 screening, testing to go on in Dharavi despite 'zero' cases

AMID their efforts to keep a resurgence of cases at bay and worries over a mutated COVID-19 virus, there is reason to cheer for the state government and the civic body as Dharavi, one of the hotspots and among Asia's largest slums, recorded zero new cases on Friday for the first time since April 1. Dharavi has had a total of 3,788 cases and currently has 12 active ones.



A COVID testing camp in Mukund Nagar, one of the densest areas in Dharavi. File pic

Dharavi reported its first COVID-19 case and first death on April 1, though in a multi-storey residential complex in Baliga Nagar. The complex had a good sanitisation facility and scope for social distancing. But alarm bells rang four days later when the virus found its way to one of the largest and densest slum clusters, Mukund Nagar.



Civic officials seen screening residents at Khambadevi Road during monsoon this year. File pic

Controlling the spread of infection in an area, where nine to 10 people stay in a 10x10 sq ft room, was considered almost impossible. BMC swung into action within 48 hours and barricaded the entrance and exit of the slum cluster, carried out disinfection of 450 public toilets, began door-to-door screening, and provided food to people in the first month of the lockdown.

The BMC officially tied up with 11 NGOs to work in Dharavi. This apart from innumerable others who are proactively working here. In addition, 120 COVID yoddhas were appointed. The yoddhas monitor the sanitation of toilets and other areas, and communicate with keep in touch with residents about daily problems they may be facing.

BMC officials said it was community engagement and rigorous work over 10 months that helped them achieve the target of zero. The Dharavi model was a huge hit as the cases were controlled and did not see a rise.

Holistic programme

"It was the aggressive testing and door-to-door screening that helped the BMC's G North ward reach the maximum number of people. Also, a high level of contact tracing of positive patients, which is continued even now, has helped the ward," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G north ward.

The BMC also roped in 186 ASHA workers, 27 nurses and 18 civic doctors who worked at seven health posts and dispensaries and conducted innumerable fever camps. Screenings were done to ensure that the residents remain infection-free.

The BMC, on its own, conducted over 25,000 COVID tests. Initially, it had also roped in 350 private and local doctors from within the area, provided them PPE kits, and asked them to open clinics.

Nine BMC dispensaries along with fever camps brought COVID tests at people's doorsteps. Vans were dispatched to slums, broadcasting the symptoms of COVID and the location of Å¿ever camps. Free walk-in testing is now available at seven dispensaries.

A civic official, said, "There is a trust deficit between citizens and the administration. People feel that if BMC staff has come to their area, then it is only to evict them. Hence, initially, our staff could not effectively screen, isolate, and transfer people to quarantine facilities. The 350 local practitioners worked as a bridge between us and Dharavi residents."

Dighavkar said, "We could reach out to the maximum number of people in the first phase and timely isolation helped. But the key was community engagement and we would like to thank all the NGOs and community leaders who helped us in this fight and still continue to support us by closely monitoring sanitation.

We have testing centres at all our seven health posts. About 30-odd employees are sanitising the 450 community toilets twice to thrice a day. When the virus was at its peak, they cleaned it even six times a day sometimes." He added, "We have reached this number after continuous and serious efforts over these months and we will continue the same."

120

No. of COVID yoddhas appointed in the area to communicate with residents

450

No. of public toilets sanitised after the first cases were found

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news