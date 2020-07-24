Mumbai: COVID-19 survivor struggles to get back her job as security guard

Like all the frontline workers, a security guard, undeterred by the COVID-19 threat, continued to work at Hinduja Hospital amid the pandemic, but when she fell victim to the virus, her company refused to take her back. Now, she is struggling to get her job back so that she and her husband can continue to afford their children's education.

Sindhu Mane, a Dharavi resident, worked in association with Group 7 Guards (India) Pvt. Ltd. for seven years and was posted at Hinduja Hospital. During her shifts, she contracted the novel Coronavirus in May. She was quarantined at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex centre after her test report came back positive on May 6. She returned home on May 21 and called the manager of the security department at Hinduja Hospital to know when she can return to work, but was asked not to as she lives in Dharavi, a COVID-19 red zone.

When the cases declined in Dharavi, Mane again called the manager, who asked her to speak to her company instead. She wrote an email to her firm on July 16, but hasn't received any response till date.

"When I emailed the head office and asked to be assigned a duty, the senior officials at the office got angry with me," she told mid-day.



The email Sindhu Mane sent to Group 7 Guards (India) Pvt. Ltd

Mane said since May 6, when she went for quarantine, she has not received any salary. She lives in a chawl with her husband and their two children -- a son who just completed his schooling, and a daughter who is doing a professional course after completing Std X last year.

Chirag Shah, the executive vice-president of Group 7 Guard (India) Pvt. Ltd, told mid-day, "Mane had not contacted me. I came to know she was not assigned a duty only when her email came. Her replacement was already sent to Hinduja Hospital, but we will give her another posting from Monday."

Social worker Anil Galgali said he has written to the State Worker's Commissioner, demanding action against those responsible at Group 7 Guard (India) Pvt. Ltd. for not giving a job to Corona warrior Sindhu Mane."

