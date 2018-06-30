Mumbai CP Dattatray Padsalgikar visits API's house to wish him on birthday

Sanjay Nikam, who celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday, was pleasantly surprised to see Padsalgikar and his wife Aditee at his home in police quarters in Naigaon area of Dadar in central Mumbai

It was no less than "Diwali" for API Sanjay Nikam as his boss and the city's top cop Dattatray Padsalgikar visited his residence specially to wish him on his birthday.

Nikam, who celebrated his 43rd birthday yesterday, was pleasantly surprised to see Padsalgikar and his wife Aditee at his home in police quarters in Naigaon area of Dadar in central Mumbai.

Padasalgikar, who is known to keep a low profile, went to the Assistant Police Inspector's residence in plain clothes and joined his family in the birthday celebrations.

A Crime Branch team led by Nikam, had arrested Sajjad Mughal from Jammu Kashmir in connection with Pallavi Purkayastha murder case. They had tracked down Mughal after relentless efforts for months. Mughal had allegedly murdered lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha in August 2012, after entering her flat in Mumbai's Wadala building and trying to rape her. Pallavi was a daughter of the retired bureaucrat in union government.

After the arrest, Padasalgikar had addressed the media and lauded API Nikam and his team for tracking down Mughal. Overwhelmed by the commissioner's visit, Nikam said, "It was like a Diwali celebration for me and my family members when my boss visited my house along with his wife, and blessed us on my birthday. I had never expected this kind of a birthday in my

life. This boosts our morale and encourages us to always perform well...With this kind of appreciation, we always get inspiration to work," he said.

Padasalgikar, who is tipped to be the next Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, may quit the charge of Mumbai Police Commissioner in the next couple of days.