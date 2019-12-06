Mumbai: CR, WR gear up for December 6 gathering on Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas 2019

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Central Railway will run 12 suburban special trains between Dadar-Kurla/Thane/Kalyan and Kurla-Vashi/Panvel sections on 6.12.2019 (midnight of 5/6.12.2019) for the benefit of passengers on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas 2019. These suburban special trains will run stopping at all stations. The details are as under-

*Main Line - Up Specials:*

Kurla – Dadar Special will leave Kurla at 00.45 hrs and arrive Dadar at 01.00 hrs.

Kalyan-Dadar Special will leave Kalyan at 01.00 hrs and arrive Dadar at 02.10 hrs.

Thane-Dadar Special will leave Thane at 02.10 hrs and arrive Dadar at 02.50 hrs

*Dn Specials:*

Dadar–Thane Special will leave Dadar at 01.15 hrs and arrive Thane at 01.55 hrs.

Dadar–Kalyan Special will leave Dadar at 02.25 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.35 hrs.

Dadar–Kurla Special will leave Dadar at 03.00 hrs and arrive Kurla at 03.15 hrs.

*Harbour Line – Up Specials:*

Vashi - Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kurla at 02.10 hrs.

Panvel–Kurla Special will leave Panvel at 01.40 hrs and arrive Kurla at 02.45 hrs.

Vashi–Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 03.10 hrs and arrive Kurla at 03.40 hrs.

*Dn Specials:*

Kurla–Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 02.30 hrs and arrive Vashi at 03.00 hrs.

Kurla–Panvel Special will leave Kurla at 03.00 hrs and arrive Panvel at 04.00 hrs.

Kurla–Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 04.00 hrs and arrive Vashi at 04.35 hrs.

All concerned to please take note of this and avail the facility.

Railway Administration appeals to the travelling public to travel with proper tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Western Railway

Western Railway has made elaborate arrangements from 5th to 7th December 2019 to manage the extra rush of passengers as well as to avoid any untoward incident.

According to Ravinder Bhakar – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the arrangements made by WR are as under:-

1. Commuter Convenience:

· Helpdesks has been set up at Churchgate, Dadar, Andheri, Mahim and Borivali stations to guide the public to Girgaum, Chaitya Bhoomi, Worli Crematorium and Global Vipassana Pagoda. These helpdesks will be manned 24 x 7 till the afternoon of 7th December 2019, with staff conversant in Marathi & Hindi.

· Directional signage boards have been provided at Churchgate, Dadar, Mahim, Andheri and Borivali stations indicating directions to platforms and major landmarks for the guidance of the passengers.

2. Crowd Management:

· Adequate RPF/GRP staff has been deployed to monitor crowd movement at suburban stations (especially at Foot Over Bridges).

· CCTVs feed will be continuously monitored for better crowd management.

· Station Officials shall report any unusual crowd build up to Emergency Controls immediately

· Staff has been sensitized to deal with the followers coming for MahaparinirvanDiwas.

· Station &Bandobast staff shall have the information regarding timings and transport arrangements to/from Chaitya Bhoomi.

3. Ticketing & Refunds:

· Additional Booking counters will be made functional from 5th– 7th December 2019 for smooth facilitation of refunds.

· Facilitators will be available at the ATVMs at Dadar, Mahim and Borivili stations.

· Two “May I Help You” booths at main FOB & on platform no. 1 of Dadar station and one “May I Help You” booth at platform no. 3 of Borivali station has been planned in coordination with the respective SS & Head TC of these stations to facilitate passengers.

4. Train Operations:

· Mail/Express/Passenger trains from Ahmedabad and Jalgaon-Nandurbar section arriving in Mumbai on 5th& 6th December 2019 will be monitored.

· Similarly, Mail/Express/Passenger trains leaving Mumbai for Nandurbar-Jalgaon and Ahmedabad on 6thand 7th December 2019 will also be closely monitored.

· The Guards of local trains have been sensitized about the boarding of followers at suburban stations (esp. at Dadar and Mahim) and to give beats accordingly for starting of trains.

· In case of any unusual/disruptions, the train running information will be informed by the Operating Department to Commercial Control & Security Control.

5. Passenger Amenities:

· Arrangement for drinking water, proper lighting, and adequate catering facility have been made available at suburban stations.

· All toilets at Dadar, Mahim, Churchgate, Andheri and Borivali stations shall be kept functional and in proper condition, to facilitate to such large masses.

6. Medical Assistance to Public at stations:

· Doctors and associated staff have been made available 24 x 7 at EMRs in Churchgate-Borivali.

· Additional Medical team of Railway Doctors and staff have been deployed at Dadar from 5thto 7th December 2019.

· Details of the medical team has been made available with SS/SM at stations.

· Contact with nearby Hospitals will be maintained in case of any incidence and Control office will be immediately alerted.

· RPF have been instructed to assist in arranging medical aid in case of any injury to passengers.

7. Information Dissemination to Public:

· Announcements through Centralized Public Announcement system are being made at Dadar station regularly regarding special trains being run, during the period.

· Special Announcements are being made in suburban trains on approaching of the Dadar station to inform the followers going to Chaitya Bhoomi to detrain.

· Notice Boards at Dadar and Mahim have been displayed with the details of special trains/extra coaches being run by C.Rly and W.Rly.

8. Disaster Management:

· Disaster Management Cell of W.Rly is always on alert mode & will be activated immediately on receipt of information from Control Office and all the controllers of concerned departments will be informed.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with railway administration by keeping the trains and stations clean and travelling with proper tickets to avoid any inconvenience during their travel.

