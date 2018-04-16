Mumbai: Crane topples, crashes girder at SV Rd flyover site

According to information provided by BMC's disaster control cell, the incident took place around 6.45 am. The fire brigade was called immediately to the spot and the stretch cleared within three hours



The fallen girder at the construction site on SV Road on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

A girder crashed at the site of an under-construction flyover on SV Road outside the MTNL office in Goregaon, when the crane carrying it toppled over, early on Sunday. No casualty was reported as the road had been kept closed for traffic due to the heavy construction work scheduled the previous night. A few hours later the site was cleared and the road reopened for vehicles.

According to information provided by BMC's disaster control cell, the incident took place around 6.45 am. The fire brigade was called immediately to the spot and the stretch cleared within three hours. "It was an accident. Nobody was hurt as the road had been closed for regular use due to the work. Two girders were to be placed on the pillars on Saturday night, one of which crashed. It was placed later and the site cleared. Two more girders are scheduled to be placed on Sunday night too, for which the road will be closed," said a senior official from BMC's bridge department.

"Prima-facie, it appears to be an accident, but we will look into the reasons in a few days." When contacted, S O Kori, chief engineer at BMC, said, "Soon after the incident, the girder was placed properly on the pillar." The BMC is constructing a 458-metre-long and 11.5-metre-wide flyover at the junction. It will start after the Veer Savarkar road overbridge, pass over this junction and end on the stretch of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road that goes toward InOrbit Mall and New Link Road.

