Mumbai: Crawford market jammed with vehicles as BMC closes parking lot

On any given day, the Crawford market area sees hundreds of vehicles and thousands of people visiting.

Visiting Crawford market just became even more tedious as the parking lot right outside the complex has been closed and will be temporarily converted into a fruit market by the civic body. With the market undergoing a revamp, authorities are having to relocate the fruit vendors. The parking lot, one of the few options available to motorists visiting the area, seems to be the only available space close by.



The excavation work in one section of the market has begun

After restoring the heritage section of Crawford market, the BMC has taken up the construction of three sections comprising the basement, ground floor and two storeys as part of the renovation. While the excavation work has already begun in one part, according to civic officials, the area dedicated to fruit vendors also needs excavation.

An official said, "We have already been delayed due to lack of alternate accommodation for these vendors. It was important to give them a space that is closeby, which we did not have. We have come up with this option now and are developing the parking lot."

With about 100-odd vehicles that used to be parked at the space, commuters will have to look for other options. BMC's decision also came as the agreement with the contractor of the parking lot ended. As such, it was decided to not invite fresh tenders and develop the spot for fruit vendors instead.

A fruit vendor from the market, who used to park his vehicle in the space, said, "In normal times, there is too much crowd in the area. With the parking space gone, people will keep looking for places to park their vehicles, thus creating more chaos. The BMC should have also given an alternative location for parking." The vendor added that there are around 134 licenced fruit vendors in the market.

BMC's temporary arrangements for vendors includes putting up galas for licenced vendors. While the vendors are not complaining since they are getting a space closeby, some do fear that it would be cramped.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Market department, Mrudula Aande, said, "We needed to start the excavation work for the reconstruction of the market building. The work is likely to take two to three years. But we will take a call on for how long the temporary arrangement has to stay. As and when the sections are completed, we should be in a position to move them back to their original place instead of waiting for the entire building to be ready."

Officials said the meat vendors from the market also need to be shifted. However, a space for them has not been chosen yet.

134

Approx. no. of licensed fruit vendors in Crawford market

