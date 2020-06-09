Mumbai cricket 2.0: New MCA logo, digital strategy proposed at apex meeting

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Dr Vijay Patil on Monday presented his views to his Apex Council members on how city cricket can connect with a younger, tech-savvy audience while proposing a slew of digital reforms, which include changing the red-lion Mumbai logo.

Taking cue from rebranding activities undertaken by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) or cricket boards like New Zealand and Australia, Dr Patil suggested at Wankhede Stadium's MCA Lounge the need to change in the logo. "Over the years, the strongest brand element for Mumbai cricket has been the blue and red lion. While it has been a great representation of the lion-hearted spirit of Mumbai cricket, the design style needs to be upscaled for screens and digital media where the young user is most likely to engage with us. The logo needs to be clean, modern and vibrant, something that represents the newer, younger and fresher outlook of Mumbai cricket," it was stated in the presentation.



The existing logo

Five logos proposed

Five variants of the logo were proposed in the presentation. Dr Patil is aware that changing the Mumbai cricket logo can touch a sentimental chord. However, he clarified that the logos were just for representation purpose. "None of the logos in the presentation is final. This presentation was just to provide a feel of what my aim is. We will change the Mumbai logo only if we reach a common consensus. We will also reach out to our cricketers—current and past—to get feedback on changing the logo. If everyone is on board, only then we will start work in that direction," Dr Patil told mid-day on Monday.



One of the proposed logos

Importance of digital presence

The draft proposal gives a glimpse of taking leverage of the digital platform to engage with Mumbai cricket lovers and followers either through social media and the website. "We all have understood the importance of digital presence in this lockdown. The aim is to connect Mumbai cricket's rich legacy to a newer and younger audience. It is about projecting a strong brand of Mumbai cricket. It can also open up sponsorship opportunities for the association. I have just shared my thoughts with my committee members so that they can think and come up with suggestions to take this forward," said Dr Patil. The MCA chief has also laid out a roadmap for Mumbai cricket teams' backroom staff by introducing certain criteria as far as experience, remuneration and qualifications required to be eligible to apply for coaching and support staff roles.

