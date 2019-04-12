Mumbai Cricket Association cuts summer camps from 21 to 8 centers

cricket

Move shocks local cricket fraternity as the number of players across age groups in each centre will become difficult to manage

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), it has been learnt, has decided to drastically reduce their summer vacation cricket camps from 21 to just eight centres this year. Quality over quantity, a centralised approach and budget constraints are being projected as the reasons for the pruning of the talent feeding centres.

MCA's move to reduce the camps has shocked the local cricket fraternity as they feel the increased number of players across age groups at each centre will be hard to manage.

On an average, each centre receives over 500 participants every summer. "Now, with just eight centres, the load on each camp is estimated to reach close to 2000 entries," said a MCA member and a regular functionary of summer vacation camps. Each camp will be pruned to 28 players. The MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) had initially decided to have at least 16 centres, but later they were convinced by the MCA's adhoc committee to restrict it to eight. "It is more to do with a qualitative approach. It's something new that is being tried. Let's see how things function. The MCA have promised to have more coaches at each centre so that no participant is denied a chance," CIC chief Raju Kulkarni told mid-day on Wednesday. However, Kulkarni quit as the panel's chief yesterday.

Continuity the key

"The other aspect that convinced us [about the pruning] was that there would be some sort of continuity for players shortlisted in the camps. This time, we will have two teams each from the U-14 and U-16 age groups. They will play two tournaments each and so will be associated with MCA till October since these eight camps will continue till then. Earlier, the participants, who did not make the cut, would be nowhere after the 45-day camp concluded," Kulkarni added.

The former Mumbai captain also revealed that the MCA adhoc committee felt the expenditure of R2 crore (approx)for 21 summer vacation camps was too much. "Budget is a concern, they said and hence we need to reduce the centres. CIC is a body that only proposes. Ultimately, it is the MCA committee that approves our suggestions," Kulkarni said.

Onus on selectors

The CIC has proposed that MCA senior and junior selectors be present at each centre. As per the document accessed by mid-day on the working of the summer camp, the CIC felt that the, "involvement of camp coaches for selection trials is not permitted".

However, a MCA coach

remarked: "This could backfire because coaches involved in these centres have a fair idea of talented players as they have been conducting the camps for many years in that area. At least, their inputs in selection should be permitted."

The document also mentions that every zone will have a nutritionist, sports psychologist, dietitian, trainer and physio. With MCA cutting down on the number of centres, the CIC has proposed a hike in the remuneration of coaches. Presently, a coach is paid Rs 15,000 for his services during the summer camp. "With the number of camps being reduced, it is important to pay the coaches decent remuneration," said Kulkarni.

CIC's remaining members resign too

The MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) ceased to exist after its chairman Raju Kulkarni and his colleague Kiran Mokashi tendered their resignations yesterday. While Kulkarni resigned due to non-implementation of several proposals by the MCA, Mokashi said he quit since he was the only one left in the committee. For the time in the history of MCA, all five CIC members resigned at various stages. Karsan Ghavri departed after he got associated with Saurashtra Cricket Association. Amol Muzumdar and Sahil Kukreja stepped down in protest to the treatment meted by the MCA members to Ajit Agarkar's senior selection committee. CIC's original chairman Ajit Wadekar passed away last year due to an illness.

