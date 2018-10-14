Mumbai Cricket Association questions CoA's decision to shift venue from Wankhede to Brabourne

cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to shift the October 29 fourth ODI from Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium has not gone down well with the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

MCA's chief executive CS Naik on Saturday shot an email to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) for not being informed about the shift in venue. "We have not received any communication from your end in this regard. We are surprised to learn from the media reports that the said match has been shifted to Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. We would request you to kindly let us know the reasons for shifting of the said match," Naik said in his email.

Brabourne Stadium is a private entity of the Cricket Club of India and is not a part of the MCA management. The MCA was willing to host the match and had extended full support to the BCCI. In the two meetings which were held between them and the BCCI, the MCA urged the Board to host the game due to the administrative log-jam in the association after the Bombay High Court-appointed CoA's term was not extended. It has resulted in no authority within the MCA to sign the Host Agreement.

With the match shifting to CCI, the BCCI has moved the Indian women's World Cup team camp from Brabourne to Wankhede Stadium.

