Mumbai Cricket Association's functioning may get hurt due to administration vacuum

Uncertainty looms as CoA passes buck to CEO, who in turn says he does not have any authority to perform daily duties

Judges VM Kanade and Hemant Gokhale

With the domestic season set to kick off in less than a week, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) was put in a tricky position yesterday, as far as administration is concerned. The Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by the Bombay High Court ended their innings yesterday, a day before their term ends.

The CoA that comprised retired Justices Hemant Gokhale and VM Kanade, entrusted MCA's Chief Executive Officer CS Naik to take over the daily functioning and also ensure fresh elections are called to implement the new constitution which has now been registered with Charity Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Region.

"The CoA is relinquishing responsibility a day in advance considering the weekend. All the necessary work with regards to the new constitution has been completed. It (constitution) has also been registered as per the Supreme Court order. The CoA is merely following the Bombay High Court's directive as per the order dated August 29 wherein their term ends on September 15. The CoA entrusted the CEO to look after MCA's functioning till the new body is elected," a source close to the CoA, said.

However, Naik has refused to take charge. "I don't have any authority to perform the daily functions of MCA's administration," he told mid-day. This situation may create a vacuum as far as decision-making is concerned. There is no clarity as to who will run the show and the timing could have been better especially since the new season is close at hand. It is learnt that the six eligible Managing Committee members may approach the Bombay High Court on the way forward.

