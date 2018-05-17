Mumbai cricket: U-12 Tulpule Cup from today

The late Vijay Tulpule Cup for under-12 cricketers will be held at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy at Mahul, Chembur from today



The late Vijay Tulpule Cup for under-12 cricketers will be held at the Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy at Mahul, Chembur from today. It is organised by Dadar Union Sporting Club at Matunga where Vengsarkar played club cricket. The final of the 12-team tournament will be held on May 23. Tulpule was a renowned senior council at the Bombay High Court and an excellent cricketer who played for Dadar Union and Matunga Gymkhana for almost two decades.

