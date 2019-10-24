Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar retires: A look at some facts and stats

Mumbai's veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on October 23, 2019.

Speaking to PTI, Nayar said, "I'm absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I'm a happy man."

Although Abhishek Nayar never really got an opportunity to make a huge impact in international cricket as he played in just three ODIs, his achievements as a first-class cricketer are well-known.

Abhishek Nayar would always be the crisis man as he was famous for getting the team out of the toughest of situations. The 36-year-old all-rounder has played 103 first-class matches and has posted a total of 5749 runs while bagged 173 wickets.

During his illustrious cricket career, Abhishek Nayar contributed in a major way and won many matches for the Mumbai cricket team. Nayar's career spanned over one and a half decades.

Abhishek Nayar in numbers:

Scored 152 runs in Mohammad Nissar Trophy

Scored 99 runs in the 2008/09 Ranji Trophy final to help Mumbai win their 38th Ranji Trophy

Second highest run-scorer during 2012/13 Ranji Trophy with 966 runs

Nayar holds the record for longest over bowled in 50 overs - 17 balls

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates