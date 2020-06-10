Mumbai Crime: Dacoity bid foiled in Ulhasnagar; five held

Five persons were arrested for allegedly preparing to commit dacoity at a cloth factory in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel from Ulhasnagar police station laid a trap at the factory inside Laxminarayan compound in Camp No. 3 late on Tuesday night, public relations officer of the Thane police Sukhada Narkar said. The police nabbed Rohit Jha (19), Vijay Rai (22), Akash Kathe (18), Umesh Jadhav (20) and Abhinanandan Tiwari (19), the official said.

At least two swords, an iron rod, a bag of chilli powder and a hammer were seized from the accused, who were planning to break into the factory, she said.

The accused were charged under section 399 (preparation for committing dacoity) of the IPC, relevant provisions of the Arms Act and section 144 of the CrPC, theofficial said, adding that further probe was underway.

