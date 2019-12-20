Mumbai Crime: 10-year-old girl physically assaulted by three uncles including one who is visually-impaired

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Recently, the Dindoshi police booked three people, including a 24-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in Virar. While the police managed to arrest one of the accused, a 65-year-old who is visually-impaired, the other two are still on the run.

According to the police officials, the victim has been lodged at a children's home at the request of her aunt. As per the preliminary information, the girl lives with her two younger sisters and her father at Goregoan. The family, who had been living in Virar had moved to Goregaon earlier this year.

As per the police officials, the girl's father is an alcoholic and often used to be under the influence of alcohol. The victim's mother left the family and fled a few years ago. While speaking to Indian Express, an officer said, "The accused are settled in Virar, so when the victims were staying there, the three would go to her house and in the absence of her father, they would touch her inappropriately."

After the family shifted to the suburbs, the three accused used to visit the family and molest the victim once her father left for work. The shocking incident came to light when the victim revealed her ordeal to a friend, who in return revealed it to her mother, who used to work for an NGO.

The officer further said, "She was playing with her friend when she told her about her ordeal, following which the friend went and informed her mother. The woman was working with an NGO based in the northern suburbs. She went and spoke to the victim, following which they approached the police station and lodged a complaint."

The Dindoshi police have booked the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for molestation. While the police arrested one of the accused after the FIR was filed, the other two are still at large.

On keeping the girl at a children's home, Senior Police Inspector Shobha Pise said, "As her aunt is worried that the two absconders may return and harm the 10-year-old girl, on her request, the NGO submitted an application to the court following which she (the victim) was allowed to stay at the home."

