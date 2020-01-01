Mumbai Crime: Cops raid bar in Andheri, rescue 24 women, arrest 11

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Eleven people were arrested after the police raided a bar in Andheri on Tuesday amidst New Year celebrations. The police raided the Pink Plaza Bar in Andheri in which 24 women were seen doing a raunchy dance.

Seven customers, two men working as waiters and two managers were among the arrested. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the women have been rescued. “We are registering a case under IPC and Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance Act," DCP (Zone X) Ankit Goel told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

