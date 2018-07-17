Search

Mumbai Crime: 11-year-old boy body, with throat slit, found in Ulhasnagar

Jul 17, 2018, 19:02 IST | PTI

The body of Harsh Alhat, a student of a local school, was found at 10 pm on Monday in a house some distance away from the victim's residence, a police official said

Representational Image

The body of an 11-year-old boy, whose throat had been slit, was found in a house in Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Harsh Alhat, a student of a local school, was found at 10pm on Monday in a house some distance away from the victim's residence, a police official said.

"The boy was with his parents till late evening yesterday. We suspect he was abducted and then killed with a kitchen knife. His throat was slit," the official said.

Ulhasnagar Zone IV Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal told PTI that an offence had been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Some people have been detained in connection with the crime and are being questioned currently, Goyal informed. He said that police teams had been formed to track down the killers and investigations were underway to find out the motive behind the crime.

