Mumbai Crime: 12 booked for arranging parties in refuge area in Mahalaxmi

The Agripada police have booked 12 people for violating lockdown guidelines and organising a party at the refuge area of a high-rise in Mahalaxmi after a resident filed a complaint with them. An FIR has been registered in the matter. Advocate Nazia Zakir Merchant, 38, approached the police after the Planet Godrej society authorities did not act on her complaints. According to the statement by Merchant, who lives in tower 5, in March, the society had even formed a COVID committee.

The building secretary Sandeep Gadodia, chairman Tinu Advani and others were members of this committee. The committee had formed guidelines that more than two people would not be allowed to assemble at one place within the society premises. She told the police, "On the 33rd floor, some youngsters would meet up, smoke and have drinks. I've registered a complaint with the committee through email but there has been no response."

She further said that a similar party was organised on July 27. "Loud music was being played on the 33rd floor. When I went there I found some gambling cards and tokens in the refuge area and informed the committee through an email but they didn't take any action. On August 14 again a similar party was organised late in the night. When I opened my apartment door, I saw a lot of smoke and some of the youngsters were indulging in obscene acts. There were more than 10-12 of them, and when I asked them to leave, they started screaming and using foul language. I once again informed the society secretary through an email, but he told me to inform the managing committee of tower 5. However, even they didn't respond," she added.

Following this she approached the Agripada police. "An FIR has been registered against 12 people, including the secretary of the building," said Sawdaram Agvane, senior PI, Agripada police station.

On being contacted, society secretary Sandeep Gadodia said, "We will speak to the complainant. I am not aware of the FIR, as nobody contacted me from the police station."

Aug 14

Day the last party was organised in the refuge area of tower 5

