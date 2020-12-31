Mumbai Crime: 12 kg gold, Rs 70 lakh cash stolen from Palghar jewellery store

This picture has been used for representational purpose

A gang of six to seven people broke into a jewellery store in Palghar and took away 12 kg gold, an unspecified amount of silver and Rs 70 lakh cash in the early hours of Wednesday. The crime was committed in Boisar area, said the police.

The police suspect the involvement of a security guard who joined the shop, Mangalam Jewellers, recently and is missing since the theft.

The burglars entered the premises around 2.30 am after breaking a wall. They had also brought along oxygen and cooking gas cylinders and tools to open the locker. They seemed to know the exact location of the locker, said the police.

Store owner Shrirang Patil said, "On Tuesday evening we closed the shop. The CCTV cameras were on. When the staff returned in the morning, they found all the jewellery missing. Ours is a ground-plus-one shop. The entire shop was emptied."

Teams of police and crime branch have been pressed to crack the theft.

