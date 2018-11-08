Mumbai cops raid posh Juhu five-star, arrest high-ptofile guests playing banned games

crime

According to Mumbai police sources, they received information that banned games would be played at the Juhu hotel, and the organisers had circulated an invitation through WhatsApp

The Mumbai Crime Branch's Social Service Branch (SSB) raided hotel Sea Princess at Juhu Tara Road early on Tuesday and arrested several high-profile guests who were allegedly playing poker, table blackjack and other banned games. According to police sources, they received information that banned games would be played at the hotel, and the organisers had circulated an invitation through WhatsApp.

The cops raided the hotel around 1 am and arrested 135 people including 63 men and 54 women. Eighteen employees of the hotel were also arrested. Sources said the cops have also seized R4 lakh cash and coins worth R35 lakh which were procured by the players to play.

"Our superior would be in a position to speak to you but as per my knowledge nothing as such has happened. Our HR manager Pankaj Malhotra can talk to you but he has left for the day. There isn't anything such as what you are talking about here. We are having a Diwali function. Our guests are coming and enjoying the food we have prepared for them," assistant manager at the hotel, Waseem told mid-day.

However, sources said there was chaos in the five-star hotel soon after the SSB team led by ACP Ramchandra Mane entered. They found prominent people belonging to some big business houses, even lawyers there. ACP Mane said, "We arrested 135 people including 63 males and 54 females under the Gambling Act 4 (a), 5 and handed them over to Santacruz police. Later some of them were granted bail. Eighteen accused were produced before the court."

