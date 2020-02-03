Mumbai Crime: 14-year-old girl gang raped in Chembur, cops nab accused within eight hours

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The RCF police arrested two men for gang raping a 14-year-old girl in an isolated area in Vashinaka,

Chembur on Friday. According to the police, the girl had gone to Ashok Nagar to buy some eatables at 8.30pm on Friday. She lives with her father and elder brother in Bharat Nagar area of Chembur, a report in Hindustan Times read.

“When she was passing through an isolated area, the two accused gagged her and took her to a deserted place and took turns to rape her. Since it is an isolated area no one could hear the minor’s screams,” a police officer from RCF police station was quoted as saying in the report.

The girl returned home crying and narrated her ordeal, following which her father filed a complaint at the police station. The police then launched a manhunt for the accused and the minor was sent to a government hospital for medical examination.

Inspector Jitendra Sonawane said the girl told the police that while communicating with each other, they called each other Rocky and Sunny. "Based on this, we mobilised our informers in the area and launched a manhunt. With the guidance of superiors, we tracked down the duo within eight hours. Rocky and Sunny are their aliases," Sonwane said.

The accused Bhagirath Kisan Jethe alias Rocky, 25, and Ramesh Patil alias Sunny, 24, are residents of Ashok Nagar, Vashinaka in Chembur and were booked sections 376-i (raping a woman aged below sixteen years), 376-j (raping a woman incapable of giving consent), 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Pocso Act.

