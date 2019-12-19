Mumbai Crime: 15 days on, cops trace accused after he orders food on Zomato, arrest him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A man who duped over 50 women by creating fake profiles on a matrimonial website was recently arrested after he ordered food on Zomato.

The cyber cell of the Mumbai Police was on the lookout for Vijay Alexander after a Mumbai-based radio jockey filed a complaint stating that the accused had threatened her and was also sexually harassing her.

In her complaint, she said she met the accused on a matrimonial website and the two got close. However, she realised that something was fishy as he constantly asked her for bank details. She then cut off all ties with him after which he began blackmailing her and also morphed photos, threatening to leak them.

The police had been on the lookout for Vijay for the past 15 days and were unable to track him as the mobile number he had registered was on someone else's name.

During investigation, police checked his call data records and found that he had ordered food on Zomato a few days ago, but had not paid money for the meal and left his location. Police then posed as a Zomato employee and contacted Vijay, who told them that he was a cab driver. The police then told the accused that if he gave free rides to Zomato employees, they would consider it as a payment for the meal.

Vijay then took the cab to the location that the police shared and he was arrested.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, that Vijay created a matrimonial profile over five years ago. A year later, he got married but did not deactivate his account and continued contacting women on the website. Vijay said that he was in contact with more than 50 women and also took several loans. He said he created his profile with two names – Vijay Alexander and Vijay Khatip.

