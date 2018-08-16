Mumbai Crime: 15 gold bars recovered from under Air India aircraft seat

national

The flight had just landed from Abu Dhabi when the gold was found. AIU officers have not booked any suspect in the case yet

Acting on a tip-off, the AIU of CSIA's customs department recovered 15 gold bars worth Rs 47.69 lakh concealed in a hollow pipe underneath a seat of an Air India aircraft. The flight had just landed from Abu Dhabi when the gold was found. AIU officers have not booked any suspect in the case yet.

According to officers, general security checks were being conducted at the airport because of Independence Day, when they received information about the gold. On randomly searching the aircraft, they recovered the precious metal. The 15 gold bars of 10 tola each weigh 1,748 g.

An AIU officer said, "No one has been booked in the case yet. We are checking CCTV footage to find out if any passenger is involved. The gold has been seized as per provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Unclaimed gold

On August 8, the AIU had seized seven gold bars weighing 6.9 kg worth R1.89 crore. The package, wrapped in an adhesive material, was left unclaimed. Officers said that many times such consignments are transported without carriers so that it doesn't expose their links. Sometimes, the gold is planted days in advance and recovered at a suitable time later.

