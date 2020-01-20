Mumbai Crime: 15 metric tonnes of ganja seized in 18 months

In the last one-and-a-half year, the Directorate Revenue of Intelligence (DRI) seized 336 kg of gold, 15.108 metric tonnes of ganja and 400 kg of ketamine. According to the official data, the DRI officials seized 212 kgs of gold from 2018-2019 (till 31 March), and around 124 kg of gold from the year April 2019 to December 31, 2019.

The DRI officials said out that after gold, they have seized ganja in large quantities. In the last year and a half, DRI has seized 15.108 tonnes of ganja with a majority of seizures happening in Nagpur.

"These goods are mostly smuggled from trains and are brought inside the country through the Indo-Myanmar border. Then the goods are brought to Calcutta and from where the contraband is eventually transported to other parts of the country," a DRI officer told mid-day.

He also said that as ganja is sold at a much cheaper rate than any other drugs in the country, the number of ganja seizure cases have increased.

Shedding light on gold smuggling the cops said, the smugglers keep on change their modes of transportation. Sometimes they travel by plane or even use courier facility. Many times, the smugglers colour the gold slabs making it look like any ordinary metal.

