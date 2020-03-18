Mumbai Crime: 15-year-old girl jumps from sixth floor in Deonar, dies

A 15-year-old girl jumped from the bedroom of her flat on the sixth-floor of a high-rise in Deonar, said a report in Mumbai Mirror.

As per the statement of the society manager ho had approached the police, the incident occurred around 4 pm on Monday. The police said that when the incident took place, the girl's mother and brother were also in the house. The police took her to Shatabdi Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

An officer from Govandi police said, "She had come back from a friend’s house around 3 pm, and went straight into her room. The mother was in the hall while the brother was in his bedroom of the 2.5 BHK flat. The family is still in shock as they are not aware of the girl being under any pressure or being upset over anything."

