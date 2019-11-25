Mumbai Crime: 15-year-old Jogeshwari building sweeper rapes resident

The Oshiwara police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old sweeper for allegedly raping a 29-year-old model. The incident took place in a Jogeshwari West high-rise when the boy barged into the woman's flat when she was alone and allegedly assaulted her.

The woman eventually succeeded in locking him inside the kitchen after she asked him to get her a glass of water. The police said the accused had in the past filmed the woman from keyhole whenever she was alone at home. They said he would often stalk her without her knowledge.

According to the police, the woman and her husband moved into the building in May. Her husband travels to Bangalore often on work. On the day of the incident, the boy rang the doorbell a few minutes after the husband left for the airport.



When the woman protested, the boy threatened to make objectionable videos of her viral on social media

As per her statement to the police, the woman opened the door, told the boy she had no garbage and immediately shut the door as she was about to go bathe. But a couple of minutes later, the doorbell rang again and when she opened the door, the boy allegedly barged into the house and dragged her to the bedroom.

He then pulled off her towel and started assaulting her. When the woman protested, the boy threatened to throw her out of the seventh-floor window. He also threatened to make public the videos he had shot of her. The woman began to cry and requested him to get her a glass of water. The boy readily agreed and went to the kitchen. Acting quickly, she locked the kitchen from the outside and called her husband.

Her husband, who was at the airport, rushed back home and informed the Oshiwara cops along the way. The cops have seized the boy's mobile phone in which they found videos of the woman and sent the accused to the juvenile home.

"During interrogation, it was revealed the accused is an Anand Nagar resident and would collect garbage from buildings in the vicinity. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, we have registered cases under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354c (capturing images of a woman engaging in a private act), 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and 452 (assault or wrongful restraint)," a senior police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates