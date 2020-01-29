Mumbai Crime: 15-yr-old thrashed by classmates for being 'attentive in class'

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A std VIII student of a reputable Pune school was beaten up by seven of his classmates for being 'attentive in class and answering all questions'.

The boy was admitted to hospital for two days and is now out of danger. The boy's father lodged an FIR with Wanawadi police station against the boys. They and their parents have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place on Janaury 22, around 10 am during the short recess on the premises of the school in Sayyad Nagar, Hadapsar.

The boy's father said, "My son is 15 and a very bright student. I am shocked at the incident. The school, too, is to blame somewhere."

Police sub-inspector A C Jogdand said, "The boy said that the seven told him 'Har sawal ka jawab tu hi kyu deta hai, tumhare kaaran teacher hame daat-ti hai'.

"They then abused, kicked and punched him. They then took a window curtain rod and thrashed him. They also threatened to kidnap him. We have booked the children's parents, too."

