Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old boy's decomposed body found in Vanrai

The Vanrai police yesterday recovered the decomposed body of a 16-year-old-boy, who was allegedly missing from Aarey colony last week, according to a statement by the police.

The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Ubasrde. His body was recovered by the Vanrai police from a grass field which falls under the Vanrai police station jurisdiction on Sunday evening.

According to the police sources, a local resident who was working in the grass field noticed the body lying there and immediately informed the local police station.

The body which was recovered by the police was partly decomposed and hence, it was difficult to identify if it was a natural death or a murder.

"The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy after conducting the Panchanama," said a police official.

Ubasrde was residing in unit number 7 of Aarey colony with his family. His mother had registered a missing complaint at the Aarey police station on July 3, 2019. As the deceased was minor, the matter has been taken more seriously and the Aarey police has registered a case of kidnapping and are currently investigating the matter.

Once it was revealed that the Vanrai police has recovered the body of a boy of the mentioned age, where a kidnapping case was registered, the Aarey police officials rushed to the location. The cops also gave a description to the deceased's mother after which she arrived and identified the body.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that Ubasarde was a drug addict and was also involved in a few criminal activities. A few months ago, the Vanrai police caught Ubasrde in a mobile theft case, said a police official.

During further investigation, it was also revealed that the day he went missing, he was last seen along with some of his friends near Obera Mall in Goregaon east. The official also found out that there was a quarrel between the deceased and an autorickshaw driver after the former parted with his friends.

"The Vanrai police have registered an ADR case and were also investigating the case. Once the identity of the deceased was revealed, the case was transferred to the Aarey police who are currently investigating the case and waiting for the autopsy report said, another officer.

