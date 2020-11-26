Mumbai Crime: 16-year-old girl admitted to KEM Hospital for kidney treatment found 6-months pregnant

A 16-year-old girl, who was admitted to KEM Hospital for kidney treatment, was found 6-months pregnant, according to Kurar police.

The minor girl, a resident of Kurar, was admitted to the hospital for kidney treatment and during the medical check-up it was found out that she is pregnant. The hospital authorities immediately informed the Kurar police.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped By 2 Minor Boys In Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The girl did not have a birth certificate or any school certificate through which her age could be found out, so the police asked the hospital authorities to do a medical check-up to ascertain her age.

The police received the medical report on Tuesday stating that the girl is 16-year-old. After getting the report, the cops registered a case and arrested a 27-year-old man.

During the investigation, it was found out that the girl is an orphan and used to live with her grandmother in Nashik. Before the lockdown, the girl and her grandmother moved to Mumbai and started living in Kurar on a rented house.

The arrested accused lived in the neighbouring house with his 73-year-old father and two brothers. The victim’s grandmother and the accused’s father soon became friends.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The victim's grandmother requested the accused’s father to get the girl married to one of his sons before she dies. Following their discussion, the girl was engaged to the accused.

“After the victim's grandmother passed away, the girl started living with the accused’s family. She used to cook food for them and do other household work. The accused developed physical relations with the girl and she got pregnant,” said a police officer.

“As she was having stomach pain for the past few days, the family of the accused got her admitted to the hospital, where during the medical check-up it was found out that there is some problem with one of her kidneys and she is pregnant,” the police officer added.

“As the girl is a minor, we have registered a case under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and produced before the court, where he was remanded to police custody,” said another officer.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news